Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,965 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,711,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,380,000 after purchasing an additional 92,021 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,449,000 after purchasing an additional 174,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,368,000 after purchasing an additional 325,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $133,264,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $13.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Bank of America cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

