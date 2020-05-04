Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,754,000 after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Centene by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,421,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,904,000 after acquiring an additional 189,718 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,686 shares of company stock worth $5,791,263. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $64.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.