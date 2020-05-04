Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 15,600 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Textron worth $25,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Textron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.