NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

