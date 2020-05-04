NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF stock opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

