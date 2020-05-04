Cwm LLC Purchases 1,496 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in VF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $768,931,000 after purchasing an additional 511,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in VF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 165,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in VF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. Wedbush cut their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James started coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.59.

VF stock opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

