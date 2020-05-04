Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $394,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 149.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,861,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $2,853,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,632 shares of company stock valued at $88,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.47.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $56.50 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

