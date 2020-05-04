Cwm LLC Sells 348 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 536,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,234 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Baxter International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $87.84 on Monday. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

