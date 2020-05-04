Cwm LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cwm LLC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

