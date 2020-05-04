Cwm LLC Has $263,000 Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,856,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 706,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,522,000 after acquiring an additional 359,535 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,751,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,352,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,905,000 after acquiring an additional 129,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $93.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.