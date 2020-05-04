Cwm LLC Has $289,000 Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $251.87 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.21 and its 200-day moving average is $255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

