Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 137.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Anthem by 82.1% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 132.3% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $269.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.31. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.85.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

