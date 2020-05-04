State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53,841 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 218.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 969,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 32.8% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 141,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 62.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TXT opened at $26.22 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Barclays lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

