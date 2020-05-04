Cwm LLC Sells 1,938 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,517,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,518,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,756,000.

PEAK stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

