Cwm LLC Sells 585 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $116.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.46. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $140.28.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.