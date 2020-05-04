iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 273,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 220,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,641,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $120.78 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

