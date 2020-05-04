NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 15,217 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,217 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after acquiring an additional 245,044 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 632,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 492,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 288,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.