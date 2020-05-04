Cwm LLC Sells 3,810 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 158.74% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.99.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.