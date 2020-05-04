Cwm LLC Acquires 1,499 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,969,000 after buying an additional 193,974 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,642,000 after buying an additional 350,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,008,000 after buying an additional 128,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $259,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after buying an additional 432,192 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,087 shares of company stock worth $32,030,631. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.