NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of NetApp worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Andra AP fonden grew its position in NetApp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in NetApp by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in NetApp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,917 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

