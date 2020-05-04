New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 164,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 100,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

JEC stock opened at $80.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.74.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

