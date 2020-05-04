New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.0% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.4% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $214.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.17 and its 200-day moving average is $240.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.88.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

