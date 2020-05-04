New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WST opened at $191.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.83. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.04 and a 52-week high of $201.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

