Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $106.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.90. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

