New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $14,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,189,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,006,000 after purchasing an additional 585,969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,155,000 after purchasing an additional 530,317 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 470,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 426,817 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

