New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $158.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.