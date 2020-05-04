New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 52,800 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $249,050,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,067 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 544.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,169,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after acquiring an additional 987,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $11,788,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.