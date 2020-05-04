New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $186.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.84 and a 200 day moving average of $244.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.