Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Shares in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,856 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $3,741,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 129,022 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.33 on Monday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

Golden Star Resources Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

