Klingman & Associates LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 372 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,185.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,318.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.