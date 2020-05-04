Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 173 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,185.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,318.66. The company has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.