Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is New York State Teachers Retirement System’s 7th Largest Position

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $509,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 66,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,185.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,318.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

