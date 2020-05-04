Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,185.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,318.66. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

