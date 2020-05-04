Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stock Position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 98,622 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,423,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,285,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Fitbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fitbit by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,756,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fitbit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,885,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 290,739 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fitbit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

NYSE:FIT opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fitbit Inc has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $502.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $1,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,643.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 115,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $738,047.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,423.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,954 shares of company stock worth $2,012,931. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.