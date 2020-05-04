NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 7,785 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2,256.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Carnival were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Carnival by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 104,413 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Carnival from $140.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

