Cwm LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 598,866 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,443,000 after acquiring an additional 345,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 275,996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,018,000 after acquiring an additional 192,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,518,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $108.76 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

