Cwm LLC Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after purchasing an additional 203,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.