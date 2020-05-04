Cwm LLC Purchases 1,690 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.10 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

