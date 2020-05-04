Beyond Meat (BYND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $91.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.97. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bernstein Bank cut Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $108.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $960,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,491. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

