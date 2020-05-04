Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Computer Programs & Systems to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Computer Programs & Systems has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. On average, analysts expect Computer Programs & Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CPSI opened at $23.10 on Monday. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.56.
About Computer Programs & Systems
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.
