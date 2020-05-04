Exelixis (EXEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Exelixis has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL opened at $24.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.66.

A number of analysts have commented on EXEL shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Exelixis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $502,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $393,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,221,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,801 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,398 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.