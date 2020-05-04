TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $607.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.24. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $99,922.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 90,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,816.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $25,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,426.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 102,447 shares of company stock valued at $607,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 137,163 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 21,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

