TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of TGTX opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

