Global Net Lease (GNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. On average, analysts expect Global Net Lease to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $13.75 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

