Dynex Capital (DX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 91.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DX opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

DX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Also, Director Barry Igdaloff acquired 101,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $887,787.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 116,730 shares of company stock worth $1,027,817. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

