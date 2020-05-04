Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

In other news, COO Michael T. Pierson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,380.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,290 shares of company stock worth $540,123. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

