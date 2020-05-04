Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.17.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 21,971 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,075,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,973,540. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Analyst Recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

