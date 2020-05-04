1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get 1st Source alerts:

SRCE opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $862.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $79.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Source will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,549.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $16,294,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after buying an additional 92,277 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 44,972 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,212,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,896,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.