DHI Group (DHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect DHI Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Several research firms recently commented on DHX. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia acquired 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $100,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

