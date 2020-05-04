CBIZ (CBZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. CBIZ has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.40-1.42 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $186,248.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,266.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut CBIZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

